Railway Aspirants Demand Exam Calendar, New Vacancy List On Social Media, Say #RailwayNewVacancyDo

Railway aspirants on Twitter are demanding the release of exam calendar and new vacancies. Students on social media are requesting the railway recruitment board to release the new vacancy and exam schedule like other government exams.

Earlier, on Twitter, aspirants stated that they have been waiting for the RRB Group D Result for a long time and raised the demand for the board to release the result soon.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board Group D CBT results are expected to be released on or before December 24. Approximately 1 crore aspirants who appeared for the RRB Group D exam have been waiting for the results. Aspirants who qualify for the CBT exam will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted by railway recruitment cells (RRC) of the zonal railways. The PET test will be conducted in January next year for all eligible candidates. More than 1 lakh Group D vacant positions will be filled through this recruitment exam.

The cutoff for the RRB Group D exam for aspirants in the General and EWS categories is at least 40 per cent, while it may be around 35 per cent in the OBC and SC categories. Candidates from the Scheduled Tribes category have to score at least 30 per cent.

Take a look at what the aspirants have to say:

#RailwayNewVacancyDo

No JE, SSE New Vacancy

No Calendar

Nothing for Engineers,What are you doing @AshwiniVaishnaw Sir?

Atleast Release Calendar so that we ENGINEERS can prepare Accordingly otherwise everything is looking dark while preparing@RailMinIndia #RailwayNewVacancyDo pic.twitter.com/zWykGhAxgp — @Manoj_Dugriya# (@manoj_dugriya) December 19, 2022

Lakhs of railway posts are vacant, the youth of the country are facing the brunt of unemployment, yet why there is no new vacancy in the railways for three and a half years? #RailwayNewVacancyDo@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/UwG06I1Zhy — O.P.MEENA CHAKSU (@iamopmeena) December 19, 2022

#RailwayNewVacancyDo@RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia

Please fill the vacant posts in Railways. It's been almost 4 years, no new vacancies have been created. Please release exam calender. It's about the future of all aspirants. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zEjG4agKfK — Ashim Datta (@ashimdatta_ad) December 19, 2022