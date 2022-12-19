Railway Aspirants Demand Exam Calendar, New Vacancy List On Social Media, Say #RailwayNewVacancyDo

Students on social media are requesting the railway recruitment board to release the new vacancy and exam schedule like other government exams.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Mon, 19 Dec 2022 02:10 PM IST
Minute Read
Railway Aspirants Demand Exam Calendar, New Vacancy List On Social Media, Say #RailwayNewVacancyDo
Railway Exam

Railway aspirants on Twitter are demanding the release of exam calendar and new vacancies. Students on social media are requesting the railway recruitment board to release the new vacancy and exam schedule like other government exams.

Earlier, on Twitter, aspirants stated that they have been waiting for the RRB Group D Result for a long time and raised the demand for the board to release the result soon.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board Group D CBT results are expected to be released on or before December 24. Approximately 1 crore aspirants who appeared for the RRB Group D exam have been waiting for the results. Aspirants who qualify for the CBT exam will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted by railway recruitment cells (RRC) of the zonal railways. The PET test will be conducted in January next year for all eligible candidates. More than 1 lakh Group D vacant positions will be filled through this recruitment exam.

Also Read
PM Modi Inaugurated 7th Campus Of IIM In Shillong; Check List Of Top IIM..
PM Modi Inaugurated 7th Campus Of IIM In Shillong; Check List Of Top IIM..

The cutoff for the RRB Group D exam for aspirants in the General and EWS categories is at least 40 per cent, while it may be around 35 per cent in the OBC and SC categories. Candidates from the Scheduled Tribes category have to score at least 30 per cent.

Take a look at what the aspirants have to say:

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.