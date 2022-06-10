New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a bunch of petitions filed by MBBS students seeking a stray round of counselling for admission in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021.

A two-judge bench, which included Justice MR Shah and Justice Aniruddha Bose, said that the quality of medical education "cannot be compromised", adding that granting a fresh stray round of counselling "can have public health implications".

"8 to 9 rounds of counselling was done and still some non-clinical seats are vacant. Thus, to not have a stray round for this cannot be called arbitrary. Quality of medical education cannot be compromised which affects public health," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The petitions were filed by doctors who appeared participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling of NEET-PG 2021. They sought a special stray round of counselling to fill the 1,456 seats.

However, the Centre opposed the pleas and said that classes have already started and it will have a detrimental effect if someone will take classes after 6 to 8 months in these courses.

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh, appearing for the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), on Thursday said that out of 1,456 seats, 1100 seats are in private institutions and 300 are in government colleges.

The court, while reserving its order on Thursday, agreed with the Centre and said that students cannot claim rights after 1.5 years.

"Since many years, the seats have remained vacant and it's not for the very first time... There has to be a limit for every exercise, and seats may remain vacant even after 10 rounds," the court had said, as reported by news agency IANS.

"Can it be said now that after 1.5 years, you will be given admission and compromise the health of people."

"There cannot be any compromise with education... Suppose you're hungry for six months, can you eat everything in 1 day? No... education is like that," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma