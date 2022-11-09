QS Asia University Rankings 2023: 19 Indian Universities Rank In The List Of 200; Check Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the leading educational institute in South Asia, according to Quacquarelli Symonds, an International ranking agency. The QS Asia Ranking 2023 was released on Tuesday, November 8. Among a total of 200 universities, 19 Indian universities made it to the list.

IIT Bombay was placed 40th and IIT Delhi secured rank 46 in QS Asia University Ranking 2023. The QS ranking 2023 is being calculated on the basis of academic and employer reputations, the number of teachers holding a PhD and the percentage of international students. There are many more parameters to formulate. A total of 760 Asian universities participated in the ranking list this year.

In the QS Asia ranking, there are 8 Indian universities in the top 200, which have improved their ranking as compared to last year's list. This year, the number of universities that topped the list is the highest.

"The outcome of the New Education Policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started as more and more Indian Universities every year are now featuring in the Global Rankings. The focus of NEP 2020 is on Internationalization of Education, Improving Research and Innovation facilities, and offering entrepreneurship opportunities to the students" said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, to the Bussiness Standard.

According to official data, the Indian Universities which have made it to rank in the 200 QS Asia Universities Ranking are:

IIT Bombay (40th)

IIT Delhi (46th)

IISc Bangalore (52)

IIT Madras (53)

IIT Kharagpur (61)

IIT Kanpur (66)

University of Delhi (85)

IIT Rorkee (114)

JNU (119)

IIT Guwahati (124)

VIT Vellore (173)

University of Calcutta (181)

Jadavpur University (182)

Anna University (185)

Chandigarh University (185)

IIT Indore (185)

BITS Pilani (188)

Jamia Millia Islamia (188)

Amity University Noida (200)

The Top 10 Asian Universities list are: China's Peking University (Rank 1), National University of Singapore (rank 2), Tsinghua University, Beijing (rank 3), The University of Hong Kong (rank 4), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (rank 5), Fudan University, China (rank 6), Zhejiang University, China (rank 6), Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (rank 8), Universiti Malaya (UM), Kuala Lumpur (rank 9), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (rank 10).