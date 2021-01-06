Punjab School Reopening News: The guidelines further said that only the students studying in class 5th to 12th will be allowed to attend the classes physically in the school premises.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After a hiatus of nearly 10 months, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all government, semi-government, and private schools in the state from January 7. The classes will start at 10 pm and will continue till 3 pm, as per the guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

State Education minister Vijay Inder Singla said "following the persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 onwards".

In a statement, Singla said the "timings of the schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm. The students only of classes 5 to 12 will be allowed to physically attend their classes", said the minister.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the department to ensure the safety of the children, amid COVID-19 pandemic. The minister said following the CM's directions, all school managements have been asked to strictly comply with all anti-Covid precautions in schools.

The Cabinet minister also said that the Education Department had taken feedback from school heads. Besides ensuring the safety of the children, they also suggested the reopening of schools before the annual exams for the final revision of the course, he said.

Schools in Punjab were closed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in March last year to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has afflicted over 10.4 million people and killed 1.50 lakhs so far across the country. With daily nationwide tally hovering below 20,000, and board exams on the horizon, several states and Union Territories have either reopened or announced plans to reopen schools and other educational institutions.

Earlier last month, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also announced the date sheet for CBSE class 10th and 12th board examination 2021. According to the date sheet, the class 10th and class 12th board exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 while the results will be announced by the CBSE "most likely" on July 15.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan