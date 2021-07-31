Punjab School Reopening News: However, the state government has emphasised adherence to COVID-19 protocols and COVID appropriate behaviour inside the school premises.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Punjab government on Saturday announced its decision to reopen the schools for all classes in the state from August 2. However, the state government has emphasised adherence to COVID-19 protocols and COVID appropriate behaviour inside the school premises.

Directing the schools to reopen from Monday, Additional Chief Secretary of State, in his letter, however, said that all COVID-19-induced curbs will remain in force till August 10 to stem the growth of the COVID-19.

Schools in Punjab were closed last year when the COVID pandemic hit the country. The outbreak of the deadly virus led to several other restrictions including lockdown in the state forcing activities to shut.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 49 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total count to 599,053, officials said. No Covid-related death was reported on Friday. The state has 544 active cases of Covid-19 and most of the new infections are reported from Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Ludhiana.

