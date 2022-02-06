Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the drop in the COVID-19 cases, the Charanjit Singh Channi led Punjab government has decided to open schools in the state from Monday (February 7), as reported by Dainik Jagran. However, schools up to class 5 will remain closed and a decision on the same will be taken later. For students above the age of 15 coming to school, vaccination has been made compulsory.

The decision comes a day after school teachers, parents, and school administration staged protests across the state on Saturday (February 5), saying that if schools are not reopened, they won't vote in the upcoming state Assembly elections. The Punjab government had earlier decided to close schools till February 8 because of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The school administration, teachers, and parents came out protesting against the increasing restrictions. Punjab on Saturday witnessed protests across the state under the banner of 'Punjab Unaided School Association', which is leading the call for the opening of the schools in the state.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has also decided to open universities, colleges, coaching centers, libraries, and training institutes. Bars and malls will be able to open with 75 percent capacity. Cinema halls, multiplexes, restaurants, spas, gyms, sports complexes, museums, etc. will also be able to open with 75 percent capacity. Double vaccination will be mandatory for the employees working in these. AC buses will be able to run with 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, elections are slated to take place in Punjab in a single phase on February 20. Schools were closed in the state after getting reopened for a while, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in December last year. To date, Punjab has reported a total of 7.5 lakh COVID-19 cases and 17,392 deaths. The state has administered a total of 3,50,34,721 COVID-19 vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha