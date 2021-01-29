All government and private schools will reopen for students of pre-primary classes in Punjab from Feb 1, more than 10 months after being indefinitely shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: All government and private schools will reopen for students of pre-primary classes in Punjab from Feb 1, more than 10 months after being indefinitely shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, state's Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday.

The development comes two days after the Education Department announced the resumption of primary classes at all schools from January 27. News agency PTI quoted Singla as saying that schools would function from 10 am to 3 pm and that a detailed safety guidelines have been sent to the schools for strict compliance.

Punjab was among the first states to reopen schools for higher grades ahead of the board exams. Since then, several states and Union territories have either brought students back to the classes or announced plans for the same.

The Education Minister said that school teachers and principles have been directed to make parents aware of the safety norms put in place at the education institutions. Keeping in mind that the students of pre-primary classes are kids, the department officials and management have been directed to remain more attentive towards them.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government had announced the resumption of classes for students of grades 9 and 11 from February 5. Colleges and diploma institutions too will reopen in the national capital on the same date, state's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Schools across the country had been shut for an indefinite period after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. With active cases significantly reduced over the past few weeks and mass inoculation drive kicked off, several states and Union Territories have reopened schools, or announced plans for the same in the past few weeks. Classes will reopen for students of grade 9 and 11 in Gujarat from February 1.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja