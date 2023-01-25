PSEB Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At pseb.ac.in; Check Full Schedule

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday released the exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12. The class 12 exam will be conducted from February 20 while the class 10 exam will be held from March 24. Candidates can check the date sheet at– pseb.ac.in.

“Punjab School Education Board 12th and 10th Class Annual Examination (including Open School, Compartment/Reappear, Additional Subject, Performance Enhancement) from 20.2.2023 to 20.4.2023 and from 24.3.2023 to 20.4.2023 respectively. It has been conducted in the centers. The starting time for class XII examination will be at 2.00 PM and the starting time for class X examination will be at 10.00 AM. Datesheet and more information is available on-Board website www.pseb.ac.in,” reads the officail notification.

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Class 10

24 March– Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

27 March– English

28 March– Music (Gayan)

29-March– Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B

31-March– Computer Science

1 April– Mechanical Drawing & Paintig

3 April– Mathematics

5 April– Science

6-April– Agriculture

10-April– Social Science

11 April– Welcome Life

12 April– Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

13 April– Home Science

15 April– Health and Physical Education

17 April– Music Tabla

18 April– Physical Education

19 April– Music Vadan

20 April– Tailoring

Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German

Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods

NSQF subjects – Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power.

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Class 12

20 February– General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

21 February– Music (Vocal)

22 February– Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II

23 February– Sociology

24 February– General English

27 February– Media studies, Biology

28 February– History

1 March– Mathematics

2 March– Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

3 March– Sanskrit, French, German

4 March– Political science, Physics

6 March– Environmental Studies

20 March– Geography

21 March– Computer Application

22 March– Business Studies- II

24 March– Gurmat Sangeet

27 March– Physical Education & Sports

28 March– Welcome Life

29 March– Home Science

31 March– Economics

1 April– Dance

3 April– Public Administration

5 April– Religion

6 April– NSQF Subjects

10 April– Psychology

11 April– History and appreciation of arts

12 April– Agriculture

13 April– Accountancy-II