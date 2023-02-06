Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 288 Sub-Inspector Posts; Check Details

The Punjab Police recruitment board will start the application process for Sub Inspector. The application process will commence from tomorrow ( February 7). The last date to apply will be February 28. Interested candidates can apply at– punjabpolice.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will be filled for 288 vacant seats for Sub-Inspector vacancies, of which, 144 vacant seats are for Sub-Inspectors in District Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons) and 144 vacant seats for Sub-Inspectors in Armed Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons).

Candidates applying for the job must be between the age group of 18 years to 28 years. Candidates will be selected for recruitment posts through three stages.

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Selection process

Stage 1: Consist of Computer Based, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type Papers.

Stage 2: consists of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and a Physical Screening Test (PST). Both the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test will be qualifying in nature.

Stage 3: Consist of Document Scrutiny.