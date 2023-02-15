Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration Process Begins Today For 1746 Posts At punjabpolice.gov.in; Here’s How To Apply

The Punjab Police Recruitment Board will start the application process for Constable vacancies in Punjab Police from today 7 PM onwards (February 15). The last date to apply for the application form will be March 8 up to 11:55 pm. Candidates can register online for the Punjab Police Constable post at punjabpolice.gov.in.

According to the notification, the educational qualification required for the post to apply for the candidates will be class 12 qualified or its equivalent from a recognised Education Board or university, and for ex-servicemen, the educational qualification will be class 10. The candidates have to be a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 28 years of age as on January 1, 2023 to register for the exam.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The Punjab Police Constable selection process will consist of three stages including stage 1 will consist of computer-based, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type papers such as paper 1 and paper 2, of which paper 2 will be qualifying in nature. While stage 2 will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test. Stage 3 will be Document Scrutiny.

The Punjab Police Recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1746 vacant posts, of which 570 vacant posts are reserved for women candidates. Candidates must have qualified class 10 exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government.

“The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the District Police cadre as mentioned above, shall be carried out through an Application Form (AF) and Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters. The selection of candidates shall be on the basis of their respective merit (based strictly on the basis of marks obtained in Paper I) and normalization, against available category-wise vacancies,” reads the official notification.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Constable application on the recruitment tab.

Step 3: Now register and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill up the application form and upload the required documents.

Note: Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.