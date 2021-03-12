Punjab School Reopening News: State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, however, said that the teachers will continue to remain present in the schools.

Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: Looking at the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Punjab Education Department on Friday declared "preparatory leaves" for all classes in government and private schools.

Punjab on Friday reported more than 1,300 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the state's infection tally to over 1.94 lakh while the death toll increased to 6,030 with four more fatalities.

While making the announcement, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, however, said that the teachers will continue to remain present in the schools, adding that students can come to schools to take any guidance.

The Education Minister further said that exams will be conducted in offline mode, adding that the state government will soon issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for it.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had earlier released the exam schedule, saying examinations for class 5 would start from March 16, for class 8 and 12 from March 22 and matriculation exams will start from April 9.

As per the dates, examinations of classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 will start from March 15 and for classes 1 to 4, the examinations will start from March 17.

All schools, colleges and other education in India where closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 24. However, schools and colleges were allowed to reopen from October with a decline in coronavirus cases.

Following the guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab reopened schools for primary classes from January 27. "Following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from January 27," Singla had said earlier.

Nearly a month after the annoucement, the state government also allowed schools across the state to reopen full time.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma