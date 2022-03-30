Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday made two major announcements regarding education in the state. With immediate effect, the private schools of the state have been ordered not to increase the admission fee in this semester. Apart from this, Punjab Chief Minister further informed that the school management can no more ask to buy uniforms from a particular shop.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in his video message that now no private school will ask parents of children to go to a particular shop to buy uniforms and books. Schools will make their books and uniforms available at all the shops in that area, following which parents will be able to buy books and uniforms from any shop of their choice.

It is widely reported that due to increase in fees by private schools on an annual basis in Punjab, parents are troubled due to burden put on their pockets. Similarly, private schools are also accused of forcing parents to buy books and uniforms from a particular shop. Most of the private schools provide their books and uniforms only at certain shops. Arbitrary amount is collected from the parents at these shops, Dainik Jagran reported.

पंजाब में शिक्षा इतनी महंगी हो गई कि आम लोगों की पहुंच से दूर होती जा रही है।



इसलिए आज हमने फैसला लिया है कि कोई प्राइवेट स्कूल इस सेशन में फीस नहीं बढ़ा सकेगा और किसी एक दुकान से किताबें खरीदने के लिए मजबूर नहीं करेगा।



हम मनुष्य के तीसरे नेत्र विद्या को व्यापार नहीं बनने देंगे pic.twitter.com/WycWPdMVrG — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 30, 2022

Let us inform that after taking over the power of Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is announcing big decisions one after the other. He is making this announcement through a video message from his media room. Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced to discontinue the separate pension of former MLAs and give them one pension for all tenures.

Along with this, there was also an announcement to withdraw the policeman engaged in VIP security. Bhagwant Mann had also announced helpline numbers to curb corruption. Based on the complaints received on this, reports have emerged saying that action has been taken against many employees and officers.

A total of ten announcements were made before Wednesday's education-related announcements, Dainik Jagran reported.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma