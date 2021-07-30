Punjab Board 12th Result: The PSEB has marked the class 12 students based on the 30:30:40 formula. Scroll down to know the complete evaluation criteria

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Punjab School Education Board is going to declare PSEB Class 12 Result 2021 today, July 30, 2021. The result will be announced at 2:30 pm, after which it will be made available on the official website of Punjab Board--pseb.ac.in. Students can check their Punjab Class 12 result via registration number and date of birth.

This year over 3.18 lakh students registered for the PSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2021, which was cancelled after the Supreme Court asked the state board to call off the exam due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

How to check PSEB Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Board--results.sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on Class 12 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth DD/MM/YYYY

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: PSEB Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Students who would not be satisfied with their Class 12 Results can appear for the offline exam once the COVID-19 pandemic situation is under control. The other details regarding the same will be announced after the declaration of the class 12 result.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The Punjab board has marked the class 12 students based on the 30:30:40 formula, that is, 30 per cent weightage to best of three subjects in class 10, 30 per cent to marks obtained in practical and final exam of class 11 and 40 per cent to marks obtained in pre-board, internal assessment and practicals in class 12.

“In case of those who have changed stream after Class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and weightage on the basis of the pre-board, practical examination and Internal assessment obtained in Class 12,” state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said.

