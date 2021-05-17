PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Though the board declared the result on Monday, the candidates will only be able to check them from May 18 at the official website of the PSEB.

Chandigrah | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait for lakhs of candidates across the state, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the much-awaited board exam results for the students of class 10. The board has also declared the final results for the students of class 8.

Though the board has released the results, the candidates will only be able to check them from May 18 at the official website of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Meanwhile, Punjab Board chairperson Yograj Sharma, while declaring the result, said that the class 10 passing percentage was recorded at 99.93 per cent this year. In the case of class 8, it was recorded at 99.88 per cent.

"Government schools have performed better than the private school in the entire State of Punjab. Also, the students who have to appear for compartment examination or are interested in appearing for improvement examination will be given 2 months to prepare after the covid situations improve," Sharma said in an official statement, as reported by Times Now.

How can I check my class PSEB Class 10 results 2021:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in

Step 2) Click on PSEB Class 10 results link and enter your details like name and enrollment number

Step 3) Now click on submit and your result PSEB Class 10 results 2021 will appear on your screen

Step 4) Save your result and take a printout for further reference.

NOTE: You can only check your result from May 18 after it is released on the Punjab Board website.

Like last year, the Punjab Board was not able to hold the class 10 board exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the results were declared on a special criteria known as 'Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE)'. However, it is not clear how the board gave marks to the students under this criteria.

This year, as per the Punjab Board, 3.21 lakh candidates from 3,944 schools had registered for the class 10 board exams. It said that 3,865 schools have given 100 per cent results with girls outnumbering the boys.

Similarly, for class 8, 3.07 lakh candidates from 4,971 schools had registered for the exams. As per the Punjab Board, 4,889 have given 100 per cent for class 8 this year year.

