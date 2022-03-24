New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 on Thursday. Punjab Board had earlier announced that they will conduct this year's board exam on the lines of CBSE and CISCE, this means the board will commence their second term exams in April 2022. The Punjab class 10 Board exam will be held from April 29 to May 19 and the Class 12 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 22 and May 23.

According to the board, the PSEB Term 2 exams s will be held for short and long answer type questions, unlike Term 1. Earlier, the board had released the syllabus and the exam pattern of the Term 2 exams for the students of Class 5, 8, 10, and 12.

Students can check the date sheet on the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in or can check the full schedule given below.

PSEB Class 10 Term 2 Time Table 2022:

April 29, 2022- Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

April 30, 2022- Music Vadan

May 2, 2022- English

May 4, 2022- Science

May 5, 2022- Music Tabla

May 6, 2022- Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B

May 7, 2022- Mechanical Drawing & Painting/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical EducationPre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Arabic (For re-appear)/ French/ German

May 9, 2022- Social Science

May 10, 2022- Music (Gayan)

May 11, 2022- Computer Science

May 12, 2022- Home Science

May 13, 2022- Welcome Life

May 16, 2022- Mathematics

May 17, 2022- NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing

May 18, 2022- Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

May 19, 2022- Health and Physical Education

PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Time Table 2022:

April 22, 2022- Home Science

April 25, 2022- Music Vocal

April 26, 2022- Philosophy (041), Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design (047), Bookkeeping and Accountancy, History and Appreciation of Art, Accountancy-II

April 27, 2022- Sanskrit, Business Organization and Management, Gurmat Sangeet, Psychology

April 28, 2022- NSQF Subjects- Groceries, Automobiles, Healthcare, Information Technology, Security, Health and Lifestyle, Tour and Tourism, Physical Education and Sports, Agriculture, Apparel, Construction, Plumbing

April 29, 2022- Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

April 30, 2022- Music - Tabla, Fundamentals of E-Business

May 2, 2022- Dance, Defense Studies, Agriculture

May 4, 2022- Geography

May 5, 2022- Sociology

May 6, 2022- General English

May 7, 2022- Economics

May 9, 2022- History, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Methods- II

May 10, 2022- General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture

May 11, 2022- Environmental Education

May 12, 2022- Computer Application

May 13, 2022- Religion, Music- Instrumental, Arabic, French, German, Rural Development and Environment, Media Studies, Biology

May 16, 2022- Political Science, Physics

May 17, 2022- Welcome Life

May 18, 2022- National Cadet Corps

May 19, 2022- Computer Science

May 20, 2022- Public Administration, Business Studies - II

May 21, 2022- Mathematics

May 23, 2022- Physical Education and Sports

