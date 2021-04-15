Punjab Board Exam 2021: The revised date sheet of PSEB class 12 board exams will be released after reviewing the pandemic situation in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: COVID-19 cases are spreading at a rapid rate across the nation. It is creating an alarming situation in the country and forcing the authorities to take strict action in the wake to curb the outspread of the virus. From early this week, states are busy taking remarkable measures concerning the Board Exams 2021. Recently, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered the state board to cancel Class 10 board exams 2021.

He further added that class 5th, 8th and 10th students will be promoted to the next class without conducting exams. Regarding Class 12 board exams which had already postponed, has now been pushed further until further notice. The revised date sheet of PSEB (Punjab State Education Board) class 12 board exams will be released after reviewing the pandemic situation in the state.

How will class 5th, 8th 10th students be promoted?

Four out of five subjects exams of class 5 have been conducted, so on the basis of the marks obtained in the four subjects will be calculated and declared by PSEB.

For classes 8th and 10th, the results will be declared on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams.

Punjab CM took this decision during the virtual coronavirus review meeting held on Thursday with state education minister Vijay Inder Singla, Medical Education Minister OP Soni, DGP Dinkar Gupta and Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, among others.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Punjab reported only 66 active cases taking the tally of active cases to 28, 250. 63 deaths were reported taking the tally up to 7,672.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv