The Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced the reopening of schools for students of Class 9th to 12th from January 4, over nine months after shutting them indefinitely following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced the reopening of schools in the dfor students of Class 9th to 12th from January 4, over nine months after shutting them indefinitely following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. All the schools will have to follow the COVID-19 SoP upon reopening, the PMC said, as reported by news agency ANI.

In November this year, officials in Pune had issued an order, allowing schools in the district to reopen from November 23 after getting a nod from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, many parents had expressed their concerns over the reopening of schools in Pune, saying "there is always a risk of getting infected". Following this, the PMC, in its December 12 order, said all educational institutions would stay shut January 3.

The order issued by Pune Municiple Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday prescribed certain guidelines for schools, such as thermal scanners and oxymetres at premises, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

With COVID-19 cases gradually decreasing across the country, several other states and Union Terroritoes have announced plans to reopen schools. Schools in Karnataka will reopen for classes 6th to 12th from January 1, state's Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Saturday, though noted that the students from grade 6th to 9th will have to bring written consent letters from their parents to attend classes. Schools in Bihar and Puducherry will open on January 4.

Madhya Pradesh opened schools for classes X and XII from December 18. Science colleges in the state will open from January 1. Haryana opened schools for classes X and XII from December 14, while classes for students of grade 9 and 11 will begin from December 21. Delhi and Maharashtra -- two of the world COVID-affected states have decided to keep the schools shut for now.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja