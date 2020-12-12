Pune | Jagran Education Desk: In wake of the surging coronavirus cases across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday postponed its order of reopening of schools in its jurisdiction and said that all such educational institutions will stay shut till January 3, 2021.

In November this year, officials in Pune have issued an order, allowing schools in the district to reopen from November 23 after getting a nod from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In its earlier order, the officials had said that schools for classes for class 9th to 12th can resume 'offline' classes by strictly following all the COVID-19 safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government.

"Also, hostels and residential schools for same standards, especially for foreign students, are also allowed to restart from the given date," the earlier order read.

However, many parents had expressed their concerns over the reopening of schools in Pune, saying "there is always a risk of getting infected". Pune Parents United coordinator Mukund Kirdat had said that government should implement a home-based nutritious diet for poor-weaker section children and an ordinance should be issued amending the Fee Regulation Act.

"If 50 per cent of children are present, how will parents plan transportation and creche for them? How can we ensure that children keep a safe distance during the 50 per cent attendance? Does the consent of parents end the responsibility of schools?," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus in Pune:

Over the last few days, the overall positivity rate in Pune has reduced to 20.30 per cent, said the Pune Municipal Corporation, adding that the highly contagious COVID-19 infection has affected 8.52 lakh people in the district.

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation, the recovery rate in the city stands at 94.45 per cent while 1.83 lakh people (fatality rate of 2.61 per cent) have succumbed to the infection so far. Currently, there are 1.73 lakh active coronavirus cases in Pune.

