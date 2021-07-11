All colleges in Puducherry too will reopen from July 16, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy said.

Puducherry | Jagran Education Desk: Puducherry is set to reopen the schools as well as the colleges in the Union Territory following a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. All schools for students in classes 9 to 12 will reopen from July 16, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. All colleges in Puducherry too will reopen from July 16, Chief Minister added.

On the pandemic front, the Union Territory reported 145 fresh cases of COVID-19. According to S Mohan Kumar, Director, Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry, no new deaths were reported from the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.

This was the first time that no coronavirus related fatality was reported in a single day after more than six months, he added.

The test positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 2.49 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 per cent and 97.25 per cent respectively.

The Director said that 4.18 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated since March 1.

The Director added that 5.85 lakh people have so far been covered under vaccination which included those who have received the second dose.

Puducherry plans for complete vaccination by August 15

The Union Territory has crossed 5 Lakh vaccinations. Meanwhile, the LG Tamilisai Soundararajan told news agency ANI that the administration aims to fully vaccinate the people in Union Territory before August 15.

"Vaccination has picked up in Puducherry, we've crossed over five lakh vaccinations. Our aim is to vaccinate the whole UT before 15 August. People had vaccine hesitancy but now they've overcome it. Puducherry will be totally vaccinated before 15 August, as per our plan," Tamilisai Soundararajan, Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma