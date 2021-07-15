The Pudducherry government has postponed the re-opening of schools and colleges. Earlier the administration said, that schools for classes 9 to 12 and colleges will open from July 16.

Pondicherry | Jagran Education Desk: The Pudducherry government on Thursday postponed its decision of reopening schools and colleges in the union territory (UT) amid fears over a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the UT government had allowed schools for classes 9 to 12 and colleges to reopen from July 16.

However, it has decided to revise its decision after Chief Minister N Rangasamy reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Puducherry, along with Education Minister Namassivayam and Deputy Governor Tamizhai Soundararajan.

"The government had earlier decided to reopen schools and colleges. But now, we have decided to postpone it due to the current Covid-19 situation. We will announce the opening of educational institutions and colleges later," said Namassivayam.

Notably, several parents and voluntary organisations had also urged the Puducherry government not to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the UT as it may lead to further risk of spreading the infection among kids.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the UT now stands at 1.99 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.49 per cent. Along with that, the recovery rate in the Union territory stands at 97.40 per cent. While talking about vaccination drive, 37,646 health care workers and 22,944 front-line workers have been vaccinated so far.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen