PTET Result 2022 Declared At ptetraj2022.org; Here's How To Check

The results of Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2022 have been declared by the Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their Rajasthan PTET 2022 Results online via the official website - - ptetraj2022.org.

Students should note that the education body declared the results for the B.Ed Two Year Course as well as the B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed.-Integrated 4-year course.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check and download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official page of the education board -- ptetraj2022.com

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'B.Ed or BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed Integrated Results' -- click on that

Step 3: Click on the 'PTET Result' link on the new page.

Step 4: Now the students need to enter credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: The Rajasthan PTET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

The education body conducted the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test, PTET 2022 on July 3, 2022. The exam was held in a single session from 11:30 am to 2:20 pm. Further, the education body conducted the exam in offline mode.

The question paper was of 600 marks and consisted of 200 objective-type questions.

Marking Scheme

Three marks were given to the candidates for every correct answer, and there was no negative marking in the PTET 2022 Exam.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan PTET.