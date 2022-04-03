New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The results for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021-22 have been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The results for PSTET were declared on April 3. Candidates, who had appeared for the exams, can now check their scorecards. They can also download their PSEB PSTET result PDF from the official website of the board. Scores are available on PSEB PSTET's official webiste at- opstet.pseb.ac.in.

It must be noted that candidates who have secured a merit can now proceed with further job process. These results are for PSTET 2021-22 exam held on December 24, 2022. The PSTET Answer key 2021 was released later. Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections on PSTET answer keys based on which the final answer key has been released now. Earlier, PSTET results had to be declared on January, 2022. However, it was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Here's how you can check/ download PSTET results 2021: Step-by-step guide

Step 1- First you need to visit the official website of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test at - pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Step 2- Then you have to click on the link that reads, 'PSTET Results 2021-22 (declared)'. The link will be available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- After clicking on the link you will be asked to enter your Application Number and Password or Roll Number and Date of Birth to login.

Step 4- Once you fill in the asked credentials, your PSTET Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5- Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

