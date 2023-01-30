PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 1317 Posts At sssb.punjab.gov.in; Check Details

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) started the application process for the post of Firemen and Driver/ Operator. The last date to apply for the application process will be February 28. Interested candidates can apply at– sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive will be filled for 1317 vacant posts in the organisation. While in this recruitment 326 Driver/Operator vacancies will be filled and 991 Fireman positions will be filled. “Detail Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023),” reads the official notification.

For general category candidates, the online application fee will be Rs 1000 and for PwD category candidates, the application fee will be Rs 500. Candidates from SC, ST, EWS, and Ex-servicemen & Dependent categories will have to pay Rs 250 and 200 as application fees, respectively.

The educational qualification to appear in the test will be must have cleared Class 10 (Matriculation) or equivalent for the fireman posts. While in the driver/operator posts candidates must have passed class 8 with HMV Driving License. Candidates can check the detail information on the official website.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: click on the link ‘Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023)’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates have to register on the portal and proceed with the application.

Step 4: Now upload the required documents and pay the application fee and then submit it.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for future reference.