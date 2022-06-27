PSEB 12th Result 2022: Class 12th Results To Be Announced By Punjab Board Today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce class 12 exam results. As per a media report, the exam results will be announced at 3 PM today. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website -- pseb.ac.in

PSEB official told Career 360 that the results will be announced today (June 27) at 3 PM. Back in 2020, around 3.5 lakh students appeared for the exam and 90.98% of students passed. While girls score a total of 94.83 per cent, boys in class 12th scored 90.99 per cent.

The education board conducted the PSEB term 2 exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022. If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

PSEB Class 12 result 2022 Term 2: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads '‘Punjab board 12th result 2022’ link -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and other details -- Once done, click on Submit

Step 4: PSEB 12th term 2 results will be shown on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for the future.

Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to get more information about the result declaration.

PSEB result 2022 Class 12: Details mentioned on Punjab board result 2022

Details mentioned on Class 12 term 2 PSEB result 2022

Roll number

Student’s name

Father's name

Category

Total marks

Subjects

Marks obtained in theory and practical

Registration number

Mother's name

Stream