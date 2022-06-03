New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Punjab School Education Board has announced Punjab PSEB 8th Result 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website of the education board. The result link is available on the official website of PSEB -- pseb.ac.in.

A student, Manpreet Singh from Barnala has topped the exam in the state. Talking about numbers, then a total of 307942 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 302558 candidates cleared the exam. This year's overall pass percentage is recorded as 98.25 per cent. This year, girls have outshined boys. The pass percentage of girls this year is recorded as 98.70 per cent, whereas boys have scored an overall pass percentage of 97.86 per cent.

PSEB class 8th result out Toppers list

Manpreet Singh from Barnala: First Position

Himani Sethi from Hoshiarpur: Second Position

Karmanpreet Kaur from Nawan Tanel: Third Position

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

PSEB Class 8th result out: Know how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, students need to log in by entering details -- click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

The examination for Class 8 was conducted from April 7 to April 22, 2022, in the state at various exam centres. Meanwhile, the education board has also confirmed that the PSEB class 10, 12 results will be released in the last week of June. The news was confirmed by the board official Gurtej Singh Bassi.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen