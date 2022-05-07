New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has declared the class 5th result for the year 2022. The PSEB class 5 Result 2022 has been declared for the second term examinations. The results have been declared on the official website of the board. Students can check their scores by visiting the following link- pseb.ac.in.

In the Punjab Board 5th Class Term 2 Results, a total of more than 99 percent of students have passed the examination. The pass percentage in Class 5 was 99.57 per cet as out of a total of 3,19,086 students who appeared, 3,17,728 passed the exam. The girls outshined the boys as the pass percentage of girls is 99.63 per cent while boys scored 99.52 per cent.



List of high scorers: (including Pass percentage)

Students wise:

Sukhman Kaur of Silver Vatika Convent Senior Secondary School, Dharampura, Mansa, got the first position. She secured 500 marks out of a total of 500.

Rajveer Momi of Government Primary School, Dalla, Kapurthala, got the second position and secured 500 marks out of the total 500.

Sehajpreet Kaur of Government Primary School, Dalla, Kapurthala, bagged the third position and secured 500 marks out of total 500.

All three students secured 100 per cent marks and their position has been decided based on their age. The youngest student got the first position and the eldest got the third position.

Also, it must be noted that if any student has failed in the Punjab Board Class 5 Exam 2022, their re-test will be taken again after two months, Board chairperson Yograj said.

District wise:

SBS Nagar district topped by securing 99.83 %

Second was Tarn Taran district with 99.81%

SAS Nagar district remained the last by securing 98.85%

School wise:

Affiliated schools to PSEB secured a better pass percentage at 99.73%

While the pass percentage of government schools is 99.55%.

Here's how to check:

First, go to the official site of PSEB at - pseb-ac.in

Then click on the link that reads, 'PSEB Class 5 Result 2022' available on the homepage

Then enter the login credentials such as roll number and other details

Click on submit

Once you have submitted all the asked details your PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take the printout for future reference.

