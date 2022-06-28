PSEB 12th Toppers List 2022: Punjab Board Declares Intermediate Results; Check Toppers List Here

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has announced the PSEB Class 12 results 2022 on June 28 via a press conference at 3:15 pm. Now, students can check their Punjab board 12th result 2022 online through the official website at pseb.ac.in. Earlier, the Punjab Board class 12th results were scheduled to be released on June 27 but it was later postponed. On Tuesday, Punjab Board Chairman Yog Raj Sharma in a formal meeting announced the PSBE 12th results.

According to PSEB officials, this year, the overall pass percentage is 96.96%. A total of 3,01,725 students have appeared in Class 12 exams. Out of which 292520 students were declared pass.

Punjab Board Class 12th Toppers List 2022:

This year, three girls have bagged the top rank by scoring 497 marks out of a total 500 with 99.40% marks. Arshdeep Kaur of Ludhiana, Arshpreet Kaur of Mansa and Kulwinder Kaur of Faridkot have scored Rank 1. Meanwhile, Rohit Kumar of Hoshiyarpur has scored 4th position in the science stream.

Meanwhile, for dictrict-wise performance, Pathankot students have performed best in the state with a pass percentage of 98.49% followed by Roop Nagar at second place and SBS Nagar at third place. Gurdaspur is at the last spot with a 94.21 pass percentage.

According to PSEB, in 2022 girls have performed better in the board examination and have recorded a pass percentage of 97.78%. While boys have recorded pass percentage of 96.27%.

The PSEB class 12 term 2 examinations were conducted between April 22 to May 23, 2022. Students who appeared in the PSEB term 2 exams can check the Punjab board result 2022 term 2 and they should also know that the Punjab board will soon make the mark sheets and passing certificates available to the students through their respective schools.

Students can also check their results on third-party apps such as pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com examresults.net and results.gov.in.