PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board Postpones Class 12 Term 2 Results

The Punjab School of Education Board, PSEB has postponed the results announcement for class 12 board exams. The Punjab board class 12 results 2022 was touted to be released on Monday, June 27 however the results date were postponed. As of now, new dates of Punjab class 12th results have not been announced yet.

However, as per new reports on the same the PSEB Punjab class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 were expected to be declared by June 30, 2022. The exact date and time for the declaration of the PSEB 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials soon.

Meanwhile, the official website of the board -- pseb.ac.in, would host the Punjab Class 12 result 2022. Students must know that to access the Class 12 PSEB 2022 result, they will be required to use their login credentials.

This year the Punjab board held the exams in two terms. The PSEB result of the first term exam has already been declared and the Punjab board result 2022 will be announced considering both the term exams.

This year over 3 lakh students are waiting for the PSEB Class 12th result 2022. PSEB Class 12 exams were held in May 2022. The Punjab Board conducted the Class 12 term 1 exam from December 13 to December 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, last year PSEB exams were not conducted due to Covid and the PSEB result was prepared according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.