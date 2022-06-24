PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board Expected To Announce Class 12th Results By June 30

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB is likely to announce class 12 Results soon. According to media reports, the education board is expected to declare the class 12 results at the end of this month. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download results from the official website -- pseb.ac.in

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the education board is likely to be released on June 30, 2022. The report stated that the results will be released on the official website -- pseb.ac.in on June 30, 2022. Back in the month of May, a senior board official from the education board stated that the result will be announced in the last week of June.

Apart from the official website, students can also download the results from third-party websites such as Indian Results at indiaresults.com. Further, students are advised to keep their admit cards with them in order to check their results.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of the education board -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Now, students will find the link that reads 'PSEB 12th Result 2022' on the homepage of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and other details -- Click submit

Step 4: The PSEB 12th Result 2022 will be in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take the printout for future use.

Talking about numbers, then a total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 12th Exams 2022 all over the state of Punjab. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the date and time of the result declaration.