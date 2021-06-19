PSEB 12th Exam 2021: Speaking to reporters, Vijay Inder Singla said that the class 12 result will be declared as per the pattern and formula released by the CBSE.

Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday evening announced that the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has decided to cancel the Class 12 board exam in the state in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Singla said that the Class 12 result will be declared as per the pattern and formula released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, he did not reveal when the state board will declare the class 12 result.

Singla said that 3,08,000 students enrolled in Class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the PSEB in the 2020-21 academic session. He said it was not possible for the education board to conduct the examinations due to the challenges posed by coronavirus.

The PSEB will prepare the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

Singla said the PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in Class 10 and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

"In case of those who have changed stream after Class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and weightage on the basis of the pre-board, practical examination and Internal assessment obtained in Class 12," the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma