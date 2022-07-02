PSEB 10th Results: Punjab Board Likely To Announce Class 10th Results Next Week

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB is expected to announce class 10th board results next week. Lakhs of students appeared for the exam and are now waiting for their results to be declared. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared, students can check and download them from the official website -- pseb.ac.in.

As per a report in Times Now, the Punjab Board has completed the final result compilation and the results can be announced anytime soon. It is likely that the results will be out by next week. For the unversed, the education board has already released the PSEB class 12th results 2022.

The education board conducted the exam from April 29 to May 19, 2022. Students should note that in order to pass the exam, they have to secure at least 33 per cent in each subject.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results once released, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage students need to click on the link that reads 'PSEB Class 10th Results'

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

If in case a student is unable to score the minimum percentage to clear the exam can apply for the supplementary exam.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results via text. All you need to do is send a message in the following format: PB10 < Roll Number > and send it to 5676750. Students will then receive the result on the same number from which the messages were sent.