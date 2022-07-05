PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board To Announce Matric Results Today; Here's How To Check

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB will declare the results of class 10th on Tuesday, July 5th. The Punjab Board will release the Matric results today around 12:30. Although the class 10 results will be out, the Punjab board's official website and indiaresults.com will host the Class 10 Punjab board result from July 6 afternoon.

As per reports, the PSEB Chairman is expected to declare Class 10th Term 2 results in the form of a press conference first, then only the results will be live.

Once released, students who appeared for the matric board exams can check their scorecards on the website at pseb.ac.in. This year, the PSEB Class 10 exam was held in two terms. The second term PSEB exam was held between April 29 and May 19. While the PSEB term 1 exam were held for the main subjects only with no practical exams.

Punjab Board Class 10th Result: List Of Websites To Check Scorecards:

Pseb.ac.in

indiaresults.com/punjab

results.shiksha

Here's How students can check Pseb Punjab 10th Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Punjab board at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PSEB class 10th results

Step 3: Enter your roll number or details as asked

Step 4: Submit and then check your Punjab Board Matric results 2022

Step 5: Download and Save your Punjab Board result for future use.

This year, the Punjab board class 10th exams were given by almost 3.25 lakh students that concluded in May. Students must note that they need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks to get a pass in the PSEB 10th exam 2022.

Earlier in 2021, the overall pass percentage of the Punjab Board matric exam was 99.93 per cent. Also, last year, in view of the Covid pandemic, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were cancelled and the students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. Out of the total 3,21,161 students in PSEB 10th exam last year, as many as 3,21,384 students of Class 10 had qualified.