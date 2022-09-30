Professor Of Practice: Know Eligibility Criteria, Tenure And Other Details About UGC’s New Scheme

THE University Grant Commission (UGC) recently launched the draft guidelines for engaging 'Professor of Practice' in Universities and colleges.

According to UGC, "this will help to take real-world practices and experiences into the classrooms and also augment the faculty resources in higher education institutions. In turn, the industry and society will benefit from trained graduates equipped with the relevant skills."

Objective:

The objective is to bring distinguished experts from various fields such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, the legal profession, and public administration into the academic institutions.

Eligibility:

Those who are eligible to be engaged as Professor of Practice in universities and colleges include experts from different fields including engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, the legal profession, and public administration.

Anyone with an experience of at least 15 years at a senior level is eligible for Professor of Practice.

Ranks:

The professor can be recruited for different ranks based on their experience. The three ranks are Assistant Professor Of Practice, Associate Professor Of Practice, and Professor Of Practice.

Tenure:

According to the guidelines, the experts will be hired for a fixed term with a maximum of three years tenure which is extendable by one year. Also at any point, the number of these experts in an institute should not exceed 10 per cent of the sanctioned posts.

"The maximum duration of service of 'Professor of Practice' at a given institution should not exceed three years and is extendable by one year in exceptional cases and the total service should not exceed four years under any circumstances," read the draft guidelines.

Earlier, while introducing the scheme, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had mentioned that the initiative was taken to bring the industry and other professional expertise into the academic institutions through a new category of positions.

"For skilling of youth at the optimum level, learners are required to think like employers and employers are to think like learners. Towards this, the UGC has taken a new initiative to bring the industry and other professional expertise into the academic institutions through a new category of positions called 'Professor of Practice," said Kumar, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)