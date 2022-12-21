Problem Of Plagiarism In Indian Education; What Are The Legal Consequences And How Can Students Avoid It

When compared to other nations, India experienced one of the longest institutional closures during the pandemic. Due to their constant access to the internet and home learning environment, students may have developed the bad habit of blatantly obtaining online content without crediting the author. If anybody is found to have stolen content from higher education or research institutions without permission or acknowledgement, there may be serious consequences.

India being a developing nation is slowly but steadily learning about the seriousness of “academic integrity”. Plagiarism is a serious issue for someone who is aware of it, but if a person is unaware it doesn’t matter. Indian education has always emphasised on quantity, or the marks of the students than quality, or the originality of students’ work. Due to changes in government regulations and the proliferation of improved learning practices, Indian schools and colleges have gradually started adopting the practice of integrity.

An individual only comes to understand the issue of plagiarism much later in life, probably while working in the professional world where one is required to present one’s own ideas and concepts. A lack of original thinking and writing stops the creative production of the mind. We know that ‘To create is joy, to copy is sad’. Indian students who go to study abroad face serious challenges due to lack of awareness about plagiarism.

There are various reasons that students plagiarise either intentionally or unintentionally. Some of the reasons are:

- Lack of awareness of what constitutes plagiarism.

- Lack of understanding of citation, referencing etc.

- Lack of critical thinking and writing skills.

- Lack of guidance from teachers and being in a hurry to complete a project.

What are the legal consequences of plagiarising content?

In a written communication with Jagran English, Regional Director of Turnitin, a plagiarism detecting software, Chaitali Moitra said that plagiarism is a serious offence with real consequences. Plagiarism becomes a challenge because the majority of us are unaware of what constitutes plagiarism and the gravity of the ramifications that come with it.

For students, the consequences of plagiarism can vary from class failure to expulsion, depending on the severity of the offence. Not only that, not pushing themselves to come up with something truly authentic can hamper their creativity and reflect poorly on the value of their education, which means it goes far beyond the individual who has committed it.

Plagiarism can have serious consequences for professionals as well as they face the threat of being fired or blacklisted from their respective industries. It affects their personal and professional reputation. It also affects the reputation of the brand that they represent. If the plagiarised content happens to be protected by copyright laws, one could even face legal actions, fines and penalties.

In aboard higher education institutions the use of plagiarism detection tools is fairly common. Students who are not aware or sensitised to original writing will find it difficult to cope in the new system where strong actions are taken for plagiarised work. Sometimes they may fail to get a diploma or degree.

What can students and teachers do to avoid plagiarism?

The key to solving the problem is creating awareness in the foundational years. Teachers and parents have a big responsibility to make an environment where students can ask questions, engage in debates, and form their "own" opinions. Students must learn to express themselves originally rather than by copying what is written in textbooks.

- To fuel their curiosity in the right direction, give them the opportunity and space to express their unusual ideas and be accepting of them instead of moulding them to fit their own thoughts and ideas.

- Encourage them to focus on the process rather than being result-oriented all the time

- It is important to introduce a module on academic integrity in the syllabus of schools and colleges. Teachers should mentor their students and teach them to write with the use of citations.

- Often plagiarism happens because the project is completed in a rush. To avoid the same, students need to start their work early and not wait till the last movement to initiate the project.

- Students should keep a track of the sources they consult during their research. They should not copy the content entirely & most importantly, make sure to credit the original author.

- It is recommended to have a module on academic integrity in the syllabus of the institution, which should be taught at the beginning of the semester.