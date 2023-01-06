PPC 2023: Pariksha Pe Charcha Last Date To Apply Extended Till January 27 At innovateindia.mygov.in; Check Details

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The registration date to participate in PPC has been extended till January 27, 2023. Students, teachers, and parents can participate at innovateindia.mygov.in.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Fri, 06 Jan 2023 05:56 PM IST
Minute Read
PPC 2023: Pariksha Pe Charcha Last Date To Apply Extended Till January 27 At innovateindia.mygov.in; Check Details
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

The Ministry of Education on Friday extended the last date to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023. The registration date to participate in PPC has been extended till January 27, 2023. Students, teachers, and parents who want to participate in the interaction session with PM Narendra Modi can apply at– innovateindia.mygov.in.

Earlier, the PPC 2023 registrations ended on December 30, 2022. However, due to high demand, the Central Government has decided to reopen the registrations for students, parents, and teachers. “No worries if you missed it! The date to participate in #PPC2023 has been extended till 27th January 2023. Join Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodion #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 & learn to do your best in upcoming exams,” the tweet reads.

Students of classes 9 to 12, teachers, and parents can apply for creative writing competition and win a chance to interact with PM Modi. After the programme is over, they will be given certificates of appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits. A certificate signed by the NCERT director and a copy of the book 'Exam Warrior' will be given to up to 2,050 students.

Also Read
School Winter Vacation 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To..
School Winter Vacation 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To..

The Pariksha Pe Charcha event will be conducted on January 27, 2023, at the Talkatora Indoor stadium. PM Modi will share tips with students to overcome exam stress and answers their questions related to education and career.

In PPC 2023, students can present their responses on any of the topics provided to them. They can also submit their questions to PM Modi in a maximum of 500 characters. Teachers and parents can also participate in online activities and submit their entries to Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Also Read
UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be..
UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be..

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Themes for students

-My startup dream
-STEM education/ education without boundaries
-My Book My Inspiration
-Save Environment for future generations
-My life, my health
-Toys and Games for Learning in Schools
-Know your freedom fighters
-Our culture is our pride

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- innovateindia.mygov.in or innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023
Step 2: Click on participate now on the homepage
Step 3: Now, log in to submit and fill in the required details
Step 4: Submit the entry and download the confirmation page.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.