Postgraduate Admissions 2022: List Of Universities Accepting Admissions On CUET PG Results

The National Testing Agency, NTA released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 Result on Monday and all participating universities will now Start accepting applications for PG admissions. As many as 66 universities will admit students to their PG programmes through CUET PG 2022 scores.

For admission in PG courses, the universities will be releasing their separate merit list soon based on 'raw' marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance exam conducted by NTA.

Earlier, UGC asked universities to make necessary preparations for the CUET PG 2022 admission process. "Requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” read the UGC letter.

All the candidates who qualified for the CUET PG exams will have to apply for admission to the universities and then they would be enrolled to the courses if ranked on the merit list. Here check the list of universities where you can apply for admissions, the official websites of the universities have also been listed.