New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The online registration for Punjab National Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment is commenced. Interested candidates can now fill the Punjab National Bank Specialist Officer (PNB SO) Recruitment form by visiting the official website of the Punjab National Bank i.e, pnbindia.in. The online application window will be available till September 29, 2020. According to the notice issued by Punjab National Bank, the bank has an opening for 535 posts. Read on to know about the Punjab National Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2020 application process, eligibility and other important details related to the recruitment.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PNB i.e, pnbindia.in

Step 2: Click on the link, which reads, ‘APPLY FOR THE RECRUITMENT OF 535 SPECIALIST OFFICERS’.

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to the login page

Step 4: Register on the website with new credentials

Step 5: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 6: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 7: Upload the required documents including category based certificate

Step 8: Make sure to enter all starred details

Step 9: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 10: Enter ReCaptcha

Step 11: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

Eligibility Criteria and Education Qualification

1. The candidate must hold Indian citizenship or a subject of Nepal or Bhutan.

2. For the Manager Risk post, a candidate can have a Bachelor/Masters in Math/Statistics/Economics degree.

3. For the Manager Credit post, a candidate must hold PGDM or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma

4. For the Manager Law post, a candidate must have completed a 5-year course from a recognized University.

5. For Manager posts, the minimum age should be 25 years and the maximum should be 35 years.

6. For Senior Manager posts, the minimum age should be 25 years and the maximum should be 37 years.

Posted By: Srishti Goel