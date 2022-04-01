New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Prime Minister Modi on Friday interacted with board exam students at the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.' During the event, PM advised students not to panic and appear for their exams in a cheerful and festive mood. PM Modi also urged parents and teachers not to force their 'unfulfilled dreams' upon their children.

"You are not giving exams for the first time. In a way, you are exam-proof. Thus, do not be stressed. Remember, you have overcome such exams before," PM Modi as quoted by news agency ANI said.

"There is no one sitting here who is appearing for exams for the first time. We have become exam proof by repeatedly sitting for exams after equal intervals of time. Exams are a stepping stone in our life," PM Modi further added.

During the event, PM also answered the question of students, parents, and teachers related to the exam and its stress. The Prime Minister also addressed the widespread usage of online mode of education after the pandemic.

"Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media," PM Modi said.

"Whatever happens offline, the same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won't make a difference in grasping things," he added.

PM Modi also ensured students that the question which will remain unanswered during the event will be answered by him on the Namo App. Further, the Prime Minister also gave 5 important exam tips to students.

The first tip that PM Modi gave to students was not to panic and enjoy exams like festivals.

The second tip that he gave to students was to believe in themselves and remain confident about the syllabus they have covered. As it will help them to overcome the stress.

Prime Minister Modi said that students should avoid overthinking and panicking. As panicking will only make things worse.

In the fourth tip, PM suggested online form of education is a vast source of knowledge, and students can seek information online and switch to offline mode in order for that knowledge to sink in.

One of the most important tips given by PM Modi to students was to introspect themselves. During this time, the student will neither be online nor offline but will remain in the inner line

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

The event of Pariksha Pe Charcha takes place every year where Prime Minister Modi responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen