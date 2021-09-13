Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh to commemorate the great freedom fighter, educationist, and social reformer.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on September 14. He will also be visiting the exhibition models of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and the State University in Aligarh.

The university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in the memory and honor of noted Jat figure Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

For the unacquainted, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was an Indian freedom fighter, journalist, writer, revolutionary, President of the Provisional Government of India, which served as the Indian Government in exile during World War I from Kabul in 1915, and social reformist in the Republic of India.

“The University is being established by the state government in memory and honor of the great freedom fighter, educationist, and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh ji. The university will come up on a 92 acres plot at Lodha village and village Musepur Kareem Jarouli of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh Division,” a note from the Prime Miniter's Office said.

“A total of 6 nodes - Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, and Lucknow - have been planned in the Defense Industrial Corridor. In the Aligarh Node, the land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest Rs 1245 crore in the node,” it further added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday (September 13) was seen inspecting preparation ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the university.

"We have made preparations and are following all SOPs. We are also trying to maintain regular traffic movement here," DIG Aligarh - Deepak Kumar was quoted as saying to ANI.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha