Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the 84th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (December 26), announced that he will be hosting the fourth edition of 'Pariksha Par Charcha' this year for the students of class 9th to 12th. The registration for the same will start on December 28 and end on January 20.

"Every year I discuss various subjects with students in 'Pariksha Par Charcha', this year also I will have discussions before exams. Under this, an online competition will also be organized for the students of class 9th to 12th," said PM Modi while addressing the nation.

"I would like you all to take part in this. I will get an opportunity to meet you. Together we will brainstorm on many aspects related to examinations, career, success, and student life," he added.

In addition, students of classes 9 to 12 can take part in the competitions organized in the discussion on the exam. Various online competitions are being organized by CBSE, winners of which will get a chance to talk directly to PM Modi.

Here's a look at how students can register for Pariksha Pe Charcha.

1. To register for Pariksha Pe Charcha, first of all, visit the official website of MyGov (www.mygov.in).

2. Here, click on the button of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021.

3. Now press the button 'Participate Now'.

4. You must be logged in to participate. For this, you will have to enter the password along with your e-mail id or mobile number.

5. Now you can send your entry on any given theme for the program. You can send a question in 500 words for PM Modi.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by PM Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is a movement that aims to bring together students, parents, teachers, and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged, and allowed to express itself fully. Last year, the event was held in April in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

