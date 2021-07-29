Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students, and teachers across the country via video conferencing today (Thursday, July 29) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector on the day.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students, and teachers across the country via video conferencing today (Thursday, July 29) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector on the day.

"Today, on the completion of 1 year of transformative reforms under the NEP, PM @narendramodi ji will launch multiple initiatives that will prove to be a significant milestone in realising several goals envisaged under the New Education Policy and guide us through his address," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

The NEP is the first education policy of the 21st century that has replaced the 34-year-old 'National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986'. On its first anniversary, the PM will launch the Academic Bank of Credit which is said to provide students multiple entry and exit options in higher education, first-year Engineering Programmes in regional languages, and guidelines for the internationalization of higher education.

The PM will also launch Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students and Indian Sign Language as a subject at the secondary level.

Besides this, PM Modi will launch NISHTHA 2.0 which is an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT, SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5, and 8 in CBSE schools.

A dedicated website to Artificial Intelligence will also be launched on the first anniversary of NEP. National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will be launched as well. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present at the event.

"These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible," the Prime Minister Office said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha