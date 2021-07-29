Prime Minister Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the first anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He also launched multiple educational initiatives on the occasion including Academic Bank of Credits, National Digital Education Architecture, and several other initiatives.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Prime Minister Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the first anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He also launched multiple educational initiatives on the occasion including Academic Bank of Credits, National Digital Education Architecture, and several other initiatives.

The PM addressed the policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students, and teachers across the country through video conferencing.

"The development of the nation will depend on the quality of education we provide to our youth. I believe that India's new national education policy is one of the big factors in the development of the nation," PM Modi said while addressing the event.

PM Modi launched the Academic Bank of Credit to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The PM said this policy will provide flexible multiple entries and exit options for students in Higher education. This means that students "can select their course and can exit if they are not interested." The PM called it a "revolutionary change."

The PM also launched a program of artificial intelligence (AI) which aims to now make youngsters future-oriented and create a way for AI-driven economy.

Besides, the PM informed that 14 engineering colleges in 8 states will offer education in 5 different Indian languages including Hindi-Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bangla. This means that degree programmes will be offered in regional languages as well. Education in the mother tongue was one of the most debated policies suggested under the NEP.

PM Modi gave Indian Sign Language (ISL) the status of a language subject. Under this, students will be able to study ISL like any other language in schools. Nishtha 2.0 – a teacher training programme was also launched by the Prime Minister.

The NEP is the first education policy of the 21st century that has replaced the 34-year-old 'National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha