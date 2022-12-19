PM Modi Inaugurated 7th Campus Of IIM In Shillong; Check List Of Top IIM Colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong. The Ministry of Education established it as the 7th IIM, which could establish itself as an Institute of National Importance and has been serving in many ways for the development of the North Eastern Region besides being known for its academic prudence in management education.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure in its new campus will have facilities that will open up many opportunities for hosting academic programmes for both national and international students and management development engagements.

Facalities At New Campus IIM Shillong

- New campus will be one of the most fully-automated libraries in India, with more than 40 databases accessible to students, scholars and faculty members as E-resources.

- It will provide access to students, faculty, and local policymakers and bureaucrats to more than 17,000 E-journals.

- The campus will provide high-speed internet access via optical-fibres

- It will have sports and recreation centres, such as football and cricket grounds, and basketball courts.

- IIM Shillong signed MOUs with 16 International universities and shall be working towards global collaborations.

Established in 2007, as the 7th IIM and starting its 1st Academic programme on July 4, 2008, with the objective of offering world-class Management Education and Research in the country. The mandate of the Institute is to impart all-around education to meet the demand for well-trained, high-caliber, innovative, socially responsible, environmentally conscious, and compassionate management professionals.

List Of Top 10 IIM Colleges In India By NIRF Ranking

-Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

- Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

-Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

-Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

-Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

-Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

-Indian Institute of Management Indore

-XLRI - Xavier School of Management

-National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

-Indian Institute of Technology Madras