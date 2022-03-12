New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a major move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is planning to amend its regulations to do away with the mandatory Ph.D. requirement to teach in central universities, in order to rope in industry experts and professionals. Currently, as per the UGC, one needs a Ph.D. to get recruited as a professor or associate professor. Furthermore, special positions like 'professor of practice' and 'associate professor of practice' are being created, as per a Times of India report.

“There are many experts who want to teach. There could be someone who has implemented large projects and has a lot of on-the-ground experience, or there could be a great dancer or a musician. But we can’t appoint them going by the present rules," UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar told TOI.

"Therefore, it was decided that special positions will be created. There would be no need for a Ph.D., the experts will just need to have demonstrated experience in a given domain," he added.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting of Kumar with the vice-chancellors of central universities on Thursday (March 10). A committee will be set up to finalize the modalities of implementing it, Kumar said on Friday (March 11).

Furthermore, the UGC is also planning a centralized portal to streamline, track, and appoint teachers without delay, as per an Indian Express report.

"Applicants who sign up will have to create their profiles with details like their academic records. It will essentially be their CV. Once they decide to apply for a certain advertised position, they will just have to indicate that and the application form will get automatically transferred to the prospective employer," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, according to information shared by the government in Parliament in February, 6,535 of 19,349 sanctioned faculty posts in 46 central universities remain vacant. Delhi University has the most number of vacancies with 859, followed by 611 in University of Allahabad, 499 in Banaras Hindu University, and 359 in Aligarh Muslim University.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha