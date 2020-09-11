In a relief for candidates waiting for long, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the final result of UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a relief for candidates waiting for long, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday announced the final result of UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Anuj Mehra secured the first rank in the UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 exam while Sangeeta Raghav was second, followed by Jyoti Sharma, who ranked third.

How to check the UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 Exam Results:

Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 examination can check their results by visiting the official website.

Easy Steps

1. Log on to UPPSC official website - www.uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Click on the UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 exam results link

3. Provide the required details

4. Click on the submit button and results will appear

5. Take a print out for further reference

UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 Results: Check top 10 candidates here

1. Anuj Nehra

2. Sangeeta Raghav

3. Jyoti Sharma

4. Vipin Kumar Shivhare

5. Karmveer Keshav

6. Farman Ahmad Khan

7. Shweta

8. Arun Kumar

9. Arun Dixit

10. Ashwani Kumar Singh

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma