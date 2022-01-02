Patna | Jagran News Desk: Patna District Magistrate announced on Sunday that all government and private schools up to class 8 will remain closed till January 8 in the Bihar capital in the wake of “severe cold wave in the state”. The decision has been made due to “prevalent cold weather and low temperature”, due to which, as per an official order, “health and life of children are at risk”.

