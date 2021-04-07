Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked parents to not create pressure on students, as examinations were not "the end of life".

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked parents to not create pressure on students, as examinations were not "the end of life", but "just a small halt". He said that societal pressure had led them committ the "biggest mistake" by creating an atmosphere around their children that exams were everything.

"You knew of exams. They haven't come suddenly. It means you're not scared of exams but of something else. Atmosphere has been created around you that exams are everything. Sometimes schools, parents, relatives create atmosphere that you've to undergo a big event, huge crisis," the prime minister said.

"I'd like to tell them, especially parents, that what have you done? I think it's the biggest mistake. We become conscious more than necessary and start over-thinking. I think this it's not the end. Life is very long, this is just a small halt. We should not create pressure," he added.

He said that liking and disliking things were part of human nature, but the students should distribute their time to each subject equally.

"Whenever you earn free time, make sure it makes you feel better. During this time, get associated with your individuality. Express your thoughts and emotions creatively," he said.

This year, PM Modi's annual interaction with students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' is being held online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He interacted with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams.

In February, PM Modi had said that this year's edition of the annual interaction will also include parenst and teachers and had also called for participation in large numbers.

"As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'' returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021," the prime minister had tweeted back then.

"On popular demand, ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'' will also include parents and teachers. It’ll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers,” he added.

The registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 began on February 18 and and it will conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

The first edition of the prime minister''s interaction programme with school and college students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0'' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta