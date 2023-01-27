Pariksha Pe Charcha: Time Management Skills To Cheating Drawbacks, Top Quotes From PM's Interaction With Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with students, their parents, and teachers and gave them some crucial tips on dealing with stress and preparing for the upcoming examinations. The programme started today with about 38.80 lakh participants -- Students- 31.24 lakh, Teachers - 5.60 lakh, and Parents - 1.95 lakh -- from over 150 countries.

Cautioning students that cheating may help them in an exam or two but not in the long run, the prime minister advised them to "never take shortcuts as it will cut them short". Responding to questions from students, the PM said they should maintain focus on their work. The prime minister also cautioned students against excessive use of gadgets and asked them to believe in their smartness and not their mobile phones.

Top quotes from the Prime Minister's interaction with students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023:

- Some students use their creativity for cheating in exams. If those students use their time and creativity in a good way, they will achieve success.

- Don't become a slave of smartphones or gadgets. Trust that you are smarter than your smartphone or gadget. Use gadgets according to the need. People in India spend an average of 6 hours on screen.

- Time management is important not only for examinations but also in daily life. Just prioritise the work. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well.

- I urge the parents not to pressurise their children. But at the same time, students should also not underestimate their capabilities. Expectations from family are natural, but if the family is looking at social status, then it's not healthy. Do not be suppressed by pressures. Stay focused.

- In politics too, we are always under pressure to get more seats. But do we really need to be pressurised because of this? In cricket, when a player comes to bat, the whole stadium starts chanting "chauka, chauka". But the batsman doesn't give any heed to the pressure of the audience and remains focussed on the ball. Similarly, we must appear for exams with focus and diligence.

- Every year, students from across the country write to me seeking advice. It's a very inspiring and enriching experience for me. "Pariksha Pe Charcha" is my Pariksha too.

- Don't be under the pressure of needing to be extraordinary. Everyone has different abilities; you just need to analyse them

- To students who put a lot of effort, I assure you your efforts won't go waste.