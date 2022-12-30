Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Ends Today At innovateindia.mygov.in, Check Details

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 registration process will end today (December 30). Students of classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in PPC 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents ahead of Board exams 2023 through Pariksha Pe Charcha interactive live session. Students can register at– innovateindia.mygov.in or innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023

In PPC 2023, the students will be chosen through an online competition. The competition's winners will get the chance to attend the event with the Prime Minister. After the programme is over, they will be given certificates of appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits. A certificate signed by the NCERT director and a copy of the book 'Exam Warrior' will be given to up to 2,050 students.



In PPC 2023, students can present their responses on any of the topics provided to them. They can also submit their questions to PM Modi in a maximum of 500 characters. Teachers and parents can also participate in online activities and submit their entries to Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Themes for students

-My startup dream

-STEM education/ education without boundaries

-My Book My Inspiration

-Save Environment for future generations

-My life, my health

-Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

-Know your freedom fighters

-Our culture is our pride

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Themes for teachers

-Our Heritage

-Enabling Learning Environment

-Education for Skilling

-Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams

-Future Educational Challenges



Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Themes for parents

-My Child, My Teacher

-Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate

-Learning and Growing Together

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration: Here's How To Apply And Download Certificate

Step 1: Go to the official website-- innovateindia.mygov.in or innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023

Step 2: Click on participate now on the homepage

Step 3: Now, log in to submit and fill in the required details

Step 4: Submit the entry and download the confirmation page.