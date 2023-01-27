Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Host PPC 2023 Today | All You Need To Know

The government of India on Friday will conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The programme will start at 11 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents at the Talkatora Indoor stadium, Delhi.

According to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 38 lakh students registered for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha this year. The registrations are at least 15 lakh higher than last year. Over 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted the questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, and career selection.

To watch the event live, one can go to the Twitter handles of the education ministry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prasar Bharati News Services. The event will be broadcast live across social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube by Education Ministry and on the official website at education.gov.in.

During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, PM Modi will be interacting with students. Ahead of their Board Exam 2023 season, the Prime Minister will be addressing the concerns raised by students, parents, and teachers regarding exam stress and its management.

Ahead of PPC 2023, PM Modi also authored the book 'Exam Warriors' in 2018. Considering the phenomenal success of this book, now it is being published in 11 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Hindi and English revised editions have also been published.

The PPC certificates by the Government of India will be given to the participants as well as the winners. The certificates will be available online. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with the students was conducted at the stadium on February 16, 2018.